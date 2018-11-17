MASS CITY, Mich. — An Upper Peninsula sheriff says a 16-year-old boy has died in an accidental shooting.

Ontonagon County Sheriff Dale Rantala says a 13-year-old-boy was loading a rifle at his home and weapon fired, striking the 16-year-old in the back. A 14-year-old boy who also was present called 911.

Rantala says the victim was pronounced dead at Ontonagon Aspirus Hospital.

WLUC-TV reports the shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Friday in Mass City, an unincorporated community about 80 miles west of Marquette.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.