MASS CITY, Mich. — An Upper Peninsula sheriff says a 16-year-old boy has died in an accidental shooting.

Ontonagon County Sheriff Dale Rantala says a 13-year-old-boy was loading a rifle at his home and weapon fired, striking the 16-year-old in the back. A 14-year-old boy who also was present called 911.

Rantala says the victim was pronounced dead at Ontonagon Aspirus Hospital.

WLUC-TV reports the shooting occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Friday in Mass City, an unincorporated community about 80 miles west of Marquette.

