THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A young woman is dead after her vehicle hit a tree.

According to the Barry County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday on Garbow Road near Ashley Lane, in Thornapple Township.

Authorities say 18-year-old Alisabeth Swanson, from Middleville, was traveling west on Garbow, off M-37, when her vehicle ran off the road. She struck a tree and was ejected from car, dying on scene.

Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash but will continue to investigate. An autopsy is pending.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Michigan State Police, Thornapple Township Fire and EMS, and Barry County Central Dispatch.

