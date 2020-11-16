2 more Michigan lawmakers test positive for virus amid surge

All told, at least seven lawmakers have tested positive this year while an eighth died from a suspected case.

LANSING, Mich. — At least two more Michigan legislators have tested positive as the coronavirus continues surging to record heights, including one who attended Senate session and committee hearings on Thursday — the same day the House canceled votes due to infections among members.

Those with COVID-19 include Sen. Kim LaSata of Berrien County’s Bainbridge Township and Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township, both Republicans. Another Republican, Rep. Scott VanSingel of Grant, confirmed Thursday he was recovering from the virus. Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, a Democrat from Flint, announced his infection last week.

All told, at least seven lawmakers have tested positive this year while an eighth died from a suspected case. The Republican-led Legislature had already been scheduled to break until Dec. 1, though it faces pressure to act to curb the virus after GOP legislators successfully challenged Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s use of emergency powers to issue restrictions.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told radio station WJR that the infection rates “are very alarming,” as are rising hospitalizations. He opposes the governor’s call to codify the state health department’s face covering rule in law.

“I believe the right approach, instead of mandating and instead of browbeating people, is that we inform, we inspire and then we give them calls to action,” he said. “In this case, the call to action ... is be situationally aware, be very respectful of people’s space. Honor the policies of those organizations and places where you go. If they’ve got mask requirements, wear the mask. Don’t be contentious about it.”

Wearing a face covering or not, Shirkey said, “is not a political statement, it’s just something out of respect.” He, like Whitmer, urged people to think carefully about holiday gatherings.

The state on Friday reported 8,516 new confirmed cases — the fourth straight daily high — and 113 deaths, including 83 that occurred previously and were identified by a review of death certificates.

LaSata said she learned Thursday evening that a test she had been given during a recent routine medical checkup came back positive.

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said in a written statement, saying she remained asymptomatic. “Since I had no knowledge that I was exposed to the virus and experienced no symptoms, I attended Senate session and committee hearings as normal on Thursday.”

Video shows LaSata wore a mask during the four committee meetings she attended. She also participated in a closed-door caucus with 20 other Republicans.

