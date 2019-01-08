BEAVERTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has died after being pulled from a pool at a mid-Michigan home.

Michigan State Police say officers and paramedics responded Tuesday to a report of an unresponsive child in Gladwin County's Beaverton Township, about 125 miles northwest of Detroit.

Police were told that the boy was outside with his mother and another adult, and after the mother went into the house she couldn't find her son.

Police say the child was found floating in the pool. The boy's name wasn't immediately released. Police say the death is being investigated as an accident.

