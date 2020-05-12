2-year-old hit by car in southern Michigan

The child was flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. MSP is still investigating.

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — State Police are investigating after a 2-year-old was hit by a car in southern Michigan. It happened at a home in southern Branch County, in California Township.

Troopers say the child was hit around 3 p.m. Friday, when an adult moved a car forward, unable to see the small child, hitting them. That child had tripped and fallen just prior to the accident.

The child was flown to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Michigan State Police are continuing to investigate.

