LANSING, Mich. — A roadside mouth swabbing program in Michigan has expanded and the phase of the effort starts Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Michigan State Police says the expanded Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis Pilot Program begins Tuesday, Oct. 1, and includes participation from drug recognition experts (DREs) in every Michigan county.
MSP conducted a one-year pilot program, which ended back in November 2018, in five counties: Berrien, Delta, Kent, St. Clair and Washtenaw. The initial pilot provided data on the performance of the oral fluid test instruments coupled with law enforcement's observation of driver behavior and field sobriety tests. According to a release from MSP, the sample size was too small to draw any "definitive conclusions" on the tool's usefulness.
RELATED: Police swabbing drivers for drugs to expand across Michigan
In a February 2019 report, the Oral Fluid Roadside Analysis Pilot Program Committee recommended an expansion of the pilot for an additional year to include all DREs in the state to allow a greater number of police departments to participate and to increase the sample size.
“This additional, statewide data will help to determine the usefulness of this tool for law enforcement, as we work to get drug-impaired drivers off Michigan’s roads,” said Lt. Col. Richard Arnold, commander of MSP’s Field Operations Bureau. “Roadside oral fluid testing continues to show promise and by expanding this pilot, we’ll have a larger body of results by which to determine the tool’s effectiveness.”
During the pilot program, a DRE may require someone to submit a mouth swab to detect the presence of a controlled substance in their body if the DRE suspects the driver is impaired by drugs. The DRE will also perform a 12-step drug recognition evaluation.
The oral fluid test instrument tests for the presence of the following drugs: amphetamines, benzodiazepines, cannabis (delta 9 THC), cocaine, methamphetamines and opiates.
Refusal to submit to a oral fluid analysis upon lawful demand of a police officer is a civil infraction.
Participating law enforcement agencies include:
Adrian Township Police Department
Allegan County Sheriff’s Department
Alma Department of Public Safety
Alpena Police Department
Ann Arbor Police Department
Auburn Hills Police Department
Battle Creek Police Department
Bay City Police Department
Bay County Sheriff’s Office
Berrien County Sheriff’s Office
Bloomfield Township Police Department
Cadillac Police Department
Canton Township Police Department
Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office
Chikaming Township Police Department
Clawson Police Department
Dearborn Police Department
Escanaba Department of Public Safety
Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office
Grand Blanc Township Police Department
Grand Haven Department of Public Safety
Grand Rapids Police Department
Grand Valley State University Police Department
Greenville Department of Public Safety
Hamburg Township Police Department
Imlay City Police Department
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office
Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Department
Kent County Sheriff’s Office
Lake County Sheriff’s Office
Lapeer Police Department
Lincoln Township Police Department
Livonia Police Department
Macomb County Sheriff’s Department
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office
Menominee Police Department
Michigan State Police
Midland Police Department
Monroe Department of Public Safety
Mt. Pleasant Police Department
Muskegon Police Department
Novi Police Department
Oscoda Township Police Department
Petoskey Department of Public Safety
Pokagon Tribal Police
Port Huron Police Department
Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department
Southfield Police Department
St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office
Troy Police Department
University of Michigan Police Department
Washtenaw Co Sheriff’s Office
Wayland Police Department
Western Michigan University Department of Public Service
Ypsilanti Police Department
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
RELATED: Judges decline to stop vaping ban; hearing scheduled for Tuesday
RELATED: Hong Kong police shoot protester during protests on the anniversary of Communist leaders taking power in China
RELATED: One Republican's impeachment comment shows delicate balance for GOP
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.