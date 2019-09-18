EATON COUNTY, Mich. - Three people are dead and one more is injured after an accident involving an Amish buggy and a vehicle.

The injured person was transported by ambulance to Sparrow Hospital.

According to WLNS, police believe the buggy was on the way home from an Amish school. The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m.

The cause of the incident is still unknown.

Police were on scene just after 4 p.m. and asking people to avoid the area of Vermontville Highway and Bradley Road near Charlotte.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

