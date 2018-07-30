NORTH FOX ISLAND, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say three people had minor injuries after a small plane landing on North Fox Island off of Michigan's northwestern Lower Peninsula collided with another small plane already on the ground.

The U.S. Coast Guard says a crew from Air Station Traverse City responded to the collision on Sunday at the grass airstrip on the island, which is located in Lake Michigan. A Coast Guard helicopter airlifted the three injured and two others who reported not being injured off the island.

The collision is under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.