Three Michigan state parks are going to make a huge splash this summer.

Van Riper Park in the Upper Peninsula, Brighton Recreation Area and Holly Recreation Area are all opening an aquatic adventure or "floating playground" for the whole family. They open on May 25, the Friday before Memorial Day.

Many of the courses include a series of inflatable slides, runways, jumping pillows and bouncers suitable for both children and adults.

The three water playgrounds are:

Water Warrior Island

Located on Lake Michigamme in Van Riper State Park in Marquette County, this floating playground includes 20-foot water slides, rock climbing walls, trampolines, floating walkways and a ninja warrior-like obstacle course.

Jump Island

This water playground is located on Lake Bishop within the Brighton Recreation Area in Livingston County. It offers the "ultimate inflatable water park experience." The course includes an inflatable iceberg, inflatable slides, runways and other obstacles that give the visitors the ability to balance, walk, run, or slide on water.

The WhoaZone

Located on Heron Beach at the Holly Recreation Area in Oakland County, this course offers four different routes with four different challenge levels, ranging from easy to difficult. Visitors can climb, jump, crawl and slide on the gigantic springboard, semi-circle step, the wiggle bridge, half-pipe and more.

There will be age and height restrictions. There will also be an additional fee. Reservations are recommended. A recreation passport is required for entry into most state parks, state forests campgrounds, boating access sites and state trailheads.

Tickets, reservation info, rules, height requirements and hours vary between each of the individual attractions.

Links to the three water parks websites, a short video and a map can be found at Michigan.gov/DNRwaterparks.

