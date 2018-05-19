LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Water parks are scheduled to open May 25 at three Michigan state parks.

The Department of Natural Resources calls the parks "floating playgrounds."

Water Warrior Island is in the Upper Peninsula on Lake Michigamme at Van Riper State Park in Marquette County. Jump Island is on Bishop Lake in Livingston County's Brighton Recreation Area, while the WhoaZone is at Heron Beach at the Holly Recreation Area in Oakland County.

Water Warrior Island features 20-foot water slides. Jump Island has an inflatable iceberg slide. The WhoaZone has an obstacle course.

A state Recreation Passport is required for entry into most state parks, state forest campgrounds, boating access sites and state trailheads.

Admission to the water parks carries an additional fee and reservations are recommended.

