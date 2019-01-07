CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say three people including a 3-year-old child have died and four others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in mid-Michigan.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Isabella County's Chippewa Township, near Mount Pleasant.

The sheriff's office says one vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic along Michigan highway 20, colliding head-on with a pickup truck. Another vehicle hit the pickup. The dead were the driver of the vehicle that swerved and two passengers in the pickup, including the 3-year-old child.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the vehicle that swerved may have had a medical issue before the crash, but the cause of the crash is under investigation.

