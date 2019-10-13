BURLINGTON, Mich. - The Michigan State Police said a 7-year-old boy was killed in a residential fire in the Village of Burlington.

According to MSP, troopers were dispatched to a residential fire around 1:30 a.m. in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department put out the fire with the assistance from the Tekonsha Fire Department and Union City Fire Department.

Troopers were notified that a 7-year-old boy was dead inside the residence.

The incident remains under investigation.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.