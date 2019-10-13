BURLINGTON, Mich. - The Michigan State Police said a 7-year-old boy was killed in a residential fire in the Village of Burlington.
According to MSP, troopers were dispatched to a residential fire around 1:30 a.m. in Burlington. The Burlington Fire Department put out the fire with the assistance from the Tekonsha Fire Department and Union City Fire Department.
Troopers were notified that a 7-year-old boy was dead inside the residence.
The incident remains under investigation.
Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- 1 person killed after car hits house, catches fire
- Teen in critical condition after being hit by car in Kalamazoo County
- Early Morning Rush: Sunday, October 13, 2019
- First all women American Veterans post opens in Michigan
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.