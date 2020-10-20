Abducted Wisconsin child found, rescued in Michigan

The child was returned to his mother.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich — A 4-year-old boy who was abducted in Wisconsin was found Monday, Oct. 19 in Grand Traverse County, Mich.

Police say 4-year-old Azariah Petrick went missing on July 22, 2020 from Pleasant Prairie, Wis. He was allegedly abducted by his father, Mark Anthony Petrick. On July 24, 2020, a felony warrant for interference with custody was issued for Mark Anthony.

On Monday, Oct. 19, a caller told the Michigan State Police that he had seen a missing child on Facebook and that he was certain the child and father were staying at a motorhome on Pearl Street in the Village of Kingsley. At around 11p.m., MSP troopers were dispatched to the motorhome, where they located an adult male and a child.

Police say the child confirmed his identity as being that of the missing child. The man, 30-year-old Mark Anthony Petrick, was immediately detained. Police say Petrick was uncooperative and provided a fake name. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant and was lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail.

The child was returned to his mother.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.