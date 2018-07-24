Actress Melissa Gilbert and her husband, Timothy Busfield, have canceled their Brighton home's estate sale that was supposed to happen this weekend.

Citing "reasons beyond our control" in a statement, the celebrities thanked Poof! Estate Services, the company the couple hired to host the estate sale at their home.

"We have enjoyed working with the people at Poof and are saddened to disappoint both Poof and their customers," the statement read.

The sale was originally going to be held on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The couple's house, situated on 25 acres, is not yet on the market, according to Zillow.com.

Gilbert, who starred in "Little House on the Prairie," and Busfield, known for his role as Elliott on "thirthysomething," are moving to New York.

The couple moved to Livingston County in 2013.

In 2015, Gilbert announced her candidacy for a Michigan congressional seat, and her campaign said that she expected to pay off more than $470,000 in federal and state of California tax liens by 2024. She ran as a Democrat for the state's 8th Congressional District, but ended the run because of health reasons.

