LANSING, Michigan — Last week, thousands of protesters rallied at the capital in Lansing. Most stayed in their cars to respect social distancing requirements. Some did not. Instead, they gathered in groups; many weren't wearing masks. That same day, during a press conference, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said they could have made the situation worse.

Despite that, Michigan State Police didn't issue a single ticket for people violating the stay at home order. Attorney General Dana Nessel said, though, if there are future demonstrations that break social distancing, she would support local authorities to ticket or arrest protesters.

"First of all, it is a public health concern," Nessel said. "There's a reason these social distancing measures are in place. If it means doing that, if that is their best judgement to keep the public safe, and protect the health, safety and welfare of those in that area."

Nessel also addressed the surge in price gouging complaints her office has been receiving since the pandemic began. Typically, the Michigan Attorney General's Office gets about 80 price gouging complaints a year. This year, they're already at more than four thousand.

They've been sending out cease and desist letters to businesses from the UP to Southwest Michigan. She says they're not against businesses responding to demand. But, she says it can't be egregious, where families can't afford to buy the things they need to survive. She also said punishments can be different for price gouging during the pandemic.

"Firstly, we can file civil actions - which is what we've always done in the past," Nessel said. "But when it comes to price gouging now and in times previous, is that it's not just a violation of the civil code anymore. These are crimes under the current executive orders that are in place."

Nessel says if you suspect price gouging or if you suspect there's a scam going on to call their consumer protection line at 877-765-9388 or go online to michigan.gov/agcomplaints.

