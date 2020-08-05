LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says a commission overseeing the state Capitol can legally ban guns from the building, contradicting panel leaders’ contention that only the Legislature can do so.

Nessel, a Democrat, wrote a letter to the State Capitol Commission on Friday.

Its members will meet Monday to discuss guns in the Capitol after some demonstrators armed with assault rifles entered the building last week to protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

The commission’s vice chairman says the panel has no jurisdiction to prohibit weapons. But Nessel says the commission is similar to the state Supreme Court, which has prohibited weapons in courtrooms.

