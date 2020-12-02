ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a couple who threw six Chihuahuas out of a moving vehicle.

It happened on Feb. 6 around 4:30 p.m., on 124th Avenue between 5th and 6th Streets in Wayland Township, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Witnesses told investigators a 2004-2006 Silver Honda Odyssey van was driving west on 124th Avenue when six Chihuahua dogs were seen flying out of the passenger window.

The sheriff's office says five of the six dogs died at the scene. The surviving Chihuahua was named Lucky Lulu.

The passenger is described as a very skinny, blonde woman in her 20s or 30s. She is missing teeth. The driver is described as a skinny man in his 20s or 30s, also is missing teeth and has dark hair that is big and curly, police said.

The sheriff's department is asking anyone with information to call 269-673-3899 or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.