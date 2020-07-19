Amber alert issued for 15-year-old Northern Michigan girl

Police said Brandon Reyes is believed to be armed and dangerous.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. — An Amber Alert has been issued for Anna Mae Taylor, a 15-year-old girl from Garfield Township.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are trying to locate the missing teen. They said she is believed to be with a man named Brandon Reyes, 20, also from Garfield Township.

Police said, "there is information and evidence indicating that Reyes may have assaulted Taylor and neither the family nor law enforcement have been able to contact or determine the whereabouts of these individuals. "

Taylor and Reyes were last seen together between 2-4 a.m. on Sunday, July 19 near Keystone and Hammond Roads in Garfield Township.

Police said Reyes is believed to be armed with a handgun and hammer and is dangerous.

They are believed to be in a silver 2006 Chrysler 300 car with Michigan license plate registered as "BREYES."

Police described Taylor is being 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black Nike spandex pants with a neon waistband. Reyes was described as being 5-foot-6, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information should call Grand Traverse Central Dispatch at 231-922-4550.