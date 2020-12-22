AMC Theatres reopen in Michigan

Food and beverage services will no longer be available. Social distancing and masks are now mandatory as well.

MICHIGAN, USA — All 12 AMC movie theatres in Michigan reopened Monday following the new state order from health officials.

According to AMC, the theatre chain will now offer "enhanced cleaning procedures that include extra time between showtimes." AMC will also offer hand sanitizing stations throughout the theatre and rental of theatres for up to 20 friends and family.

"Moviegoers headed to the theatre can see exciting new movies now, with several more headed to theatres in the coming week," AMC Theatres wrote in release Tuesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) updated its epidemic pause order Friday, Dec. 18. The new order is effective Monday, and will last until Friday, Jan. 15. Movie theatres in Michigan were allowed to reopen with total capacity capped at 100.

AMC is one of the largest theatre companies in the United States and the world with approximately 960 theatres and 10,700 screens across the globe.

