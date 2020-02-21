LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced Friday that annual spring weight restrictions will go into effect on Monday, Feb. 24.

The restrictions will be effective 6 a.m. and weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways within the following area of Michigan:

Highways north of a line on M-43 in the city of South Haven east to US-131 in Kalamazoo County, then south to I-94 in Kalamazoo County and east to I-69 in Calhoun County, then north to Lansing and continuing east on I-69 to Port Huron in St. Clair County.

Highways south of a line on M-46 in Muskegon County from US-31 Business Route in the city of Muskegon east to US-131, then north on US-131 to M-46 and east to I-75 near Saginaw, then north on I-75 to M-25 near Bay City and continuing east on M-25 to M-46 in Port Sanilac in Sanilac County, including the entire Thumb region. All state trunk lines between these two lines will have weight restrictions imposed and enforced. State routes typically carry M, I, or US designations.

When roads that have been frozen all winter begin to thaw from the surface downward, melting snow and ice saturate the softened ground. During the spring thaw, the roadbed softened by trapped moisture beneath the pavement makes it more susceptible to damage. This also contributes to pothole problems already occurring due to this winter's numerous freeze-thaw cycles.

County road commissions and city public works departments put in place their own seasonal weight restrictions, which usually, but not always, coincide with state highway weight restrictions. Signs are generally posted to indicate which routes have weight restrictions in effect.

For weight restriction information and updates, call 800-787-8960, or you can access this information on MDOT's website at www.Michigan.gov/Truckers, under "Restrictions."

