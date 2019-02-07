ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - For the second time in less than 48 hours a fire has destroyed a large structure and several vehicles in the Bangor area.

The most recent occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday, July 2 at 50184 28th Avenue in Arlington Township.

Bangor firefighters arrived to find a barn fully engulfed in flames. The fire had spread to vehicles, including a motor home, parked outside nearby. The occupants of a nearby residence said they were alerted to the fire by a passerby.

The Bangor Community Fire Department was assisted by the Columbia Township Fire Department and South Haven Area Emergency Services.

Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services

The Bangor Community Fire Department was assisted by the Columbia Township Fire Department and South Haven Area Emergency Services.

The cause remains under investigation by the Bangor Community Fire Department. No injuries were reported.

On Sunday afternoon a large pole barn containing several vehicles in Bangor Township was destroyed by fire. It is not yet clear if the two incidents are connected in anyway.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.