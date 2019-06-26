LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan anti-abortion groups are launching their ballot drive to restrict a common second-trimester abortion procedure they say is "barbaric."
Petitions went into circulation Wednesday.
They would prohibit what anti-abortion advocates call "dismemberment" abortions, known medically as dilation and evacuation. There's an exception to protect a woman's life.
RELATED: UPDATE: 22-week pregnant woman with disabilities won't have to have an abortion against her will
RELATED: Michigan hotel offers free stays to women from other states seeking abortions
The procedure, in which the fetus is removed in pieces with a surgical instrument, was used in 1,908, or 7.1%, of Michigan abortions in 2018.
If volunteers for Right to Life and churches collect 340,000 valid signatures within six months — which seems likely — the Republican-led Legislature could enact the ban despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's opposition.
Anti-abortion activists have successfully used the maneuver four times before.
Abortion-rights advocates say the restriction would handcuff doctors' ability to provide safe care to patients.
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.