LANSING, Mich. - An anti-gerrymandering group is airing its first TV ad in a campaign to persuade voters to change how Michigan congressional and legislative districts are drawn.

Voters Not Politicians launched the one-minute ad Tuesday.

The spot says letting state lawmakers choose the lines once a decade "undermines our democracy." The ad - which targets Republicans, Democrats and independents - says former President Ronald Reagan once called gerrymandering a "national disgrace."

The proposed constitutional amendment has been certified for the November ballot, but the Michigan Supreme Court is considering a lawsuit filed by a group backed by business interests.

Voters Not Politicians says it is airing a commercial now to raise awareness early on about the citizen-initiated measure.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.