Anti-ICE, anti-police messages spray painted on Michigan GOP headquarters

The incident was reported to the city of Lansing Police Department.

LANSING, Mich. — The headquarters for the Michigan Republican Party in Lansing was spray painted Sunday night, the party said.

The graffiti messages were focused on police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including "F*** ICE," "F**** Police," "Abolish Police," and "F*** 12."

This isn't the first time the Michigan GOP headquarters have been spray painted. Last summer, anti-ICE messages were painted on the building twice within three days.

The MIGOP Chairman, Laura Cox, is a former ICE agent.

In a statement, Cox said "Republicans will not be intimidated." She also said the Michigan GOP supports law enforcement.

