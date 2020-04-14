LANSING, Mich. — A group spearheading a ballot drive to add LGBT anti-discrimination protections to Michigan’s civil rights law is moving to collect voter signatures online because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fair and Equal Michigan says Monday the electronic petition campaign is believed to be the first in state history. The group says the strategy is legal and secure.
People who want to sign can go to a website with a two-factor authentication system and enter their driver’s license or state ID card number to be cross-checked against the voter file.
The ballot committee has until late May to collect about 340,000 valid signatures.
PREVIOUS: Group clears 1st steps for anti-discrimination ballot drive
PREVIOUS: Ballot drive to bar LGBTQ discrimination begins in Michigan
RELATED VIDEO:
MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Wall Street futures rise Tuesday as investors brace for hit to earnings
- New app matches your mask, PPE donations to hospitals in most need
- Dealership offers free disinfectant service for first responders and health workers
- Michigan liquor board offers spirits buy-back program to bars and restaurants
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.