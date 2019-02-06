MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says Republican-backed cuts to her budget would have a "devastating" impact, limiting the office's ability to protect consumers, prosecute sexually abusive clergy and look into wrongful convictions.

The general fund reductions proposed by the Senate and House range between 10% and 15%. They are seen as payback for some of the Democrat's moves since taking office in January, like reaching a legal settlement to prohibit faith-based adoption agencies that contract with the state from discriminating against LGBT couples.

Nessel tells The Associated Press that the proposed cuts are "short-sighted" and would hurt residents. She also is concerned that the Legislature has not allocated money to an investigation of clergy abuse.

Budget work is expected to heat up this month.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.