GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From 2 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, Applebee's will be hosting a fundraiser where 20% of their food sales will be donated to pay off local students' school lunch debt.

The campaign, known as "Take a Bite Out of School Lunch Debt," will be at multiple West Michigan locations, including Big Rapids, Caledonia, Comstock Park, Grand Haven, Holland, Kalamazoo, Ludington and Walker.

One in five children in Michigan struggle with hunger, and many families fall just above the threshold to qualify for free and reduced lunches. When accounts fall into debt, kids can be denied a proper lunch, making them both hungry and easily identifiable by their peers by a substitute lunch they are provided.

For a complete list of locations across Michigan, click here.

