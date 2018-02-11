Dozens of people wore cardigans and canvas tennis shoes Thursday night at an event in Grand Rapids. It wasn't in honor of Mr. Roger's Neighborhood but for the Heartside Neighborhood and the kindness shown at Heartside Ministry.

Heartside's annual "Art of the Heart Gala" raises funds for programs and services. Executive Director, Gregory Randall says 100 people use Heartside's facilities every day. Many of those people are homeless or struggling financially and Heartside is their only resource. Everyone at Heartside Ministry is treated as a neighbor. No one pays to use Heartside's facilities.

Heartside Ministry is located at 54 Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.

