LANSING, Mich. - A state audit has found that residents at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans have been missing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The state-managed home blamed the mistake on accounting errors and transferred nearly $600,000 to the accounts of residents impacted to fix the problem, the audit said.

The veteran's home says it happened because it deposits money received on behalf of its residents into an external checking account. Officials said at the time, they had not properly moved over the money to individual accounts.

There will be a follow-up audit because of the financial issues.

The Home for Veterans broke ground on where a new facility will be construction back in May. The new home is meant to replace the aging facilities on the campus and is part of a statewide commitment to modernize long-term care for military veterans.

