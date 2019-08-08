UPDATE: Authorities identified the driver in the fiery crash as 35-year-old Andrew Dean Blankenship from Montague. His identity was confirmed by a surgical plate that he had from a previous bone break.

PREVIOUS STORY:

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities in Oceana County say a man is dead after his truck caught fire following a crash into a tree on the side of the road.

The Oceana County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Sunday, August 4 around 7:15 a.m. on South Water Road, just west of West Clay Road in Grant Township.

First responders were dispatched to the scene of a vehicle crash on fire. When crews arrived, they found a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck had driven off the road and hit a tree, causing the truck to catch fire.

According to investigators, the truck drove off the road and recovered slightly before driving off the road again and hitting the tree. The man inside was unable to escape and died at the scene.

Deputies said a driver in the area saw some of what happened and tried to rescue the driver, but couldn't reach him because of the fire.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident along with the Michigan State Police Traffic Crash Investigator. Speed was very likely a factor in this crash. They are still investigating if drugs and alcohol may have played a part in the crash as well.

The name of the driver was not immediately known. Investigators will need to check dental records to make a positive identification.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.