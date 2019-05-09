IONIA COUNTY, Mich. - The Ionia County Sheriff's Office and Michigan State Police are seeking assistance from the public for any information on the whereabouts of Robert "Bobby" Lee Conley.

Conley has multiple warrants for his arrest, including drug-related warrants.

ICSO says anyone found to be intentionally harboring or assisting Conley in evading capture or prosecution may be criminally charged.

Anyone with information on Conley's whereabouts should call Ionia County Central Dispatch's non-emergency number at 616-527-0400 or Silent Observer at 616-527-0107.

