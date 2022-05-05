The Badger embarks on its first trip of the season across Lake Michigan

The 410-foot car and passenger ferry is showing off a brand new coat of paint for the 2022 season.

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The SS Badger is making its first trip to Manitowoc, Wisconsin from Ludington on Thursday.

The nearly 80-year-old ship is showing off a brand new coat of paint for its first voyage of the season across Lake Michigan.

“We’ve had a busy off season making many investments that are visible not just in the Badger’s appearance but in our enhanced schedule of crossings and cruises and additional onboard amenities,” says Sara Spore, General Manager of Lake Michigan Carferry, which operates the Badger. “We can’t wait to welcome our first passengers aboard and celebrate the start of another summer season offering the most memorable cross-lake experience.”

The trip takes about four hours and features many amenities and activities for adults and children. The ship has free movies, games, a museum, shopping, kid's activities and dining and bar options.

The Badger will start the season with a two crossings of Lake Michigan each day, departing from Ludington at 9 a.m. EST and arriving in Manitowoc at 12 p.m. CST and then departing from Manitowoc at 2 p.m. CST and arriving in Ludington at 7 p.m. EST.

The car and passenger ferry will add two more crossings on June 10, departing from Ludington at 8:45 p.m. EST and arriving at Manitowoc at 11:45 p.m. CST and then departing from Manitowoc at 1:30 a.m. and arriving at Ludington at 6:30 a.m. EST. The additional crossings last until Sept. 5.

See a full schedule and ticket prices at SSBadger.com.

