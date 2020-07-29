Exam 'glitch' causes even more anxiety for aspiring lawyers

Test takers were told they'd get extra time.

LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds of people seeking to become lawyers in Michigan took an online exam that had problems involving passwords.

The bar exam is typically a two-day, in-person test. But the coronavirus turned it into a one-day online essay exam with some extraordinary conditions to prevent cheating.

The Detroit Free Press says software disconnected the internet on computers and turned on the camera and microphone.

At one point, there was a “technical glitch” with accessing passwords for different sections of the exam.

After the test was completed later in the day, the Michigan Supreme Court and the state Board of Law Examiners issued a statement saying the site's crash was due to a hacking attempt, the Freep said.

Test takers who could not finish Tuesday were told they'd get extra time.

