A 77-year-old barber has been given a ticket after reopening his shop in a small Michigan town and cutting hair this week. It could cost him $1,000 or more. Karl Manke says he just needs to work.

Manke’s shop in Owosso has been crowded with people who drove from as far as Traverse City, three hours away, for a $15 haircut.

Salons and barber shops have been closed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who said they’re not essential during the coronavirus outbreak. Manke says, “I don’t need the governor to be my mother."

Owosso barber Karl Manke cuts hair in his Owosso shop in violation of Michigan's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.

