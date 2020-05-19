x
Barbers to offer free haircuts on Michigan Capitol lawn to protest lockdown

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s closure of nonessential businesses is among the nation’s toughest and is in effect at least through May 28.
FILE - In this May 18, 2020, file photo, Texas hairstylist Shelley Luther hugs barber Karl Manke as she speaks during a news conference outside of Karl Manke's Barber and Beauty in Owosso, Mich. His license was suspended last week by Michigan regulators for cutting hair in his shop. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — Barbers plan to offer free haircuts on the Michigan Capitol lawn in a defiant protest of the state's stay-at-home orders.

Hair salons have become a symbol for small business owners who are eager to reopen after the long lockdowns to fight the coronavirus. That's despite the risks of their services, which require employees to be in close contact with customers.

The virus has contributed to nearly 5,000 confirmed deaths in Michigan, fourth-highest toll in the country.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s closure of nonessential businesses is among the nation’s toughest and is in effect at least through May 28.

