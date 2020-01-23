BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — The sheriff's office in Barry County is asking for the public's help to locate a teen that has not been seen since last week.

Jah’lell Stephenson, 16, was last heard from at her school in Bellevue on Jan. 16. Police say she maybe a runaway and is known to have friends in the area.

Stephenson is described as 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighing 220 lbs. She has short black hair, brown eyes and wears black glasses.

Anyone with information is asked call the Barry County Sheriff’s Office at 269-948-4801 or Barry County Central Dispatch at 269-948-4800.

