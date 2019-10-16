SPRINGFIELD, Mich. - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to a body lying in the street on Dickman Road near Army Street in Springfield and found a white male who had been struck by a vehicle.

Detectives believe the victim, a 59-year-old Battle Creek resident, was crossing Dickman Road when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle, and then struck by another vehicle traveling westbound.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Calhoun County Sheriff's Detectives at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.