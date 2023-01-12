Michigan DNR alerts snowmobilers of watery hazards on some state trails

Unseasonably warm temperatures forecasted for much of the Upper Peninsula and parts of the northern Lower Peninsula could make for some watery trails, the DNR says.

LANSING, Mich. — While winter is in full swing, some recent warmer temperatures are causing some issues for snowmobilers.

State trail officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources want to alert snowmobilers to watery hazards spotted along some trails.

"There are still wet areas that are normally frozen by this time of year and there are wet areas that are not normally wet at all," said Peter Costa, eastern Upper Peninsula trail specialist for the DNR's Parks and Recreation Division. "Most areas still have good riding, but there are spots riders need to be careful and aware of."

To make sure you have the best trip possible and aren't surprised by roadblocks, DNR officials encourage you to check conditions ahead of time.

Before you head out, you can check Michigan DNR's trail reports page.

Over the next few days, unseasonably warm temperatures are forecasted for much of the Upper Peninsula and parts of the northern Lower Peninsula.

The DNR also wants to remind riders to safely "ride right" along the state's more than 6,000 miles of snowmobile trails:

Ride at a safe speed.

Ride sober.

Ride on the right.

Ride within your abilities.

Watch out, and move over, for trail groomers.

Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend, which will allow snowmobilers to operate their machines over a two-day period without the requirement of a snowmobile registration or trail permit.

The dates for the free snowmobiling weekend are Feb. 11-12.

The Michigan Legislature approved bills requiring the DNR to offer the weekend, saying it will allow experienced riders to bring along friends new to the sport who may get hooked on the experience for a lifetime.

"Free Snowmobiling Weekend is a great opportunity for those that haven’t dusted off their snowmobiles to jump on the trails," said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “It’s also a great time for out-of-state visitors to come explore thousands of miles of trails found in the Upper and Lower peninsulas.

During these weekends, the requirement of a license, registration or trail permit is suspended, but operators and anglers must still adhere to all regulations and rules governing these activities.

For more information on snowmobiling in Michigan, including trail maps, visit Michigan.gov/Snowmobiling.

