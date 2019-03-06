GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With the weather getting warmer and sunnier, and with kids starting to get out of school, there are plenty of things to do around West Michigan this time of year. One of the most popular, though, is to go to the beach.

Whether you're taking a family trip or exploring all of the state parks Michigan has to offer, there are no shortages of options for the family. If you're not sure where to go, you can take a look at our list of some of the best beaches in West Michigan.

Grand Haven State Park Beach

The 48-acre state park has a beautiful sandy shoreline and Lake Michigan, and on the north side of the park is the Grand River. On the beach, you can see the sunset along the horizon and get scenic views of the Grand Haven pier and lighthouse.

Popular activities include camping, fishing, sunbathing, volleyball and swimming. For those with a Michigan Resident Recreation passport, it’s $11 annually with license plate renewal and $31 annually or $9 daily for non-resident recreational passports.

Pere Marquette Beach

Located in Muskegon, the 2.5-mile, city-owned beach on Lake Michigan provides great views of kiteboarders, lighthouses and the Muskegon channel. It’s also the site of the USS Silversides, a World War II submarine.

One great perk about this particular park – there’s no entrance fee!

Stearns Park Beach

Named one of the 51 great American beaches by USA Today, the largest beach in Ludington features 2,500 feet of shoreline and a half-mile walk out to the North Breakwater Light, which is open for tours during the summer.

Other fun activities at the park include swimming, going to the park and checking out Jaycees Mini Golf Course.

Saugatuck Dunes State Park Beach

Located in Allegan County, the park includes 1,000 acres of land and 2.5 miles of shoreline along Lake Michigan. There are freshwater coastal dunes that are over 200 feet tall, and the park has a terrain with steep slopes and rolling hills.

The park also features three endangered plant species, making it perfect for nature enthusiasts, bikers and hikers.

South Haven Beaches

South Haven his home to seven different beaches, the most popular being the North and South Beaches. Both have concession stands and restrooms, but the South Beach features the big red lighthouse, while the North Beach is perfect for volleyball games.

Other beaches include Woodman Beach Access, Dyckman Street Access, Packard Park and Beach, Oak Street Access and Newcome Beach.

Holland State Park

Holland State Park is best known for its sugar sand beaches and views of the iconic Big Red Lighthouse. The pier and walkway are perfect for fishing and beautiful views of sailboats and sunsets.

For Michigan residents, an annual pass costs $11 and $31 for out-of-state residents. It’s $9 for daily admission.

Tunnel Park

The 22-acre park in Holland is perfect for swimming, sunbathing and picnicking, but its main attraction is the tunnel that runs through a sand dune. It’s also perfect for kids with a children’s playground, a dune climb and a dune stairway for scenic views of Lake Michigan.

The park is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., March 1 to October 15. For Ottawa County residents, it’s $5 a day or $15 for an annual pass. For non-residents, it’s $7 a day or $25 for an annual pass.

Duck Lake State Park

Located in Muskegon County and featuring a towering sand dune, Duck Lake State Park stretches from the northern shore of Duck Lake to Lake Michigan. Popular activities include fishing, hiking, swimming and picnicking.

A Michigan Resident Recreation Passport is required.

Kruse Park

The one-mile beach along Lake Michigan is perfect for viewing the lake and surrounding sand dunes. The northern section of the beach allows dogs on a leash as well.

There are also places to have a picnic, nature trails, a playground, basketball court, parking and picnic shelters.

Muskegon State Park

With two miles of shoreline along Lake Michigan and another mile of shoreline on Muskegon Lake, there are plenty of views at Muskegon State Park. There are 12 miles of marked and groomed hiking trails, forested dunes, two campgrounds, picnic areas and Snug Harbor.

Even in the winter, the beach has things to do with the popular Muskegon Winter Sports Complex, which features an Olympian-designed luge track, an ice skating trail through the woods, a sledding hill, cross-country ski trails and many more activities.

P.J. Hoffmaster State Park

With three miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, the P.J. Hoffmaster Park in Muskegon has towering sand dunes and the Gillette Visitor Center. There are miles of hiking and skiing trails, as well as the dune climb stairway leading to the top of a sand dune with an observation deck.

Entrance fees are $11 when purchased with your license plate registration renewal. For non-residents, it’s $9 a day or $31 annually.

Lake Harbor Beach

Located in Norton Shores, Lake Harbor Park has over 4,000 feet of shoreline on Lake Michigan, 2,000 feet on the Mona Lake Channel and 1,500 feet on Mona Lake. There are walkways perfect for fishing and lots of natural trails leading to Lake Michigan.

The park is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Ludington State Park

This park has 5,300 acres with shorelines along Lake Michigan and Hamlin Lake, as well as 18 miles of hiking and biking trails.

Visitors at the beach can learn about the sand dunes, the Great Lakes, the history of Big Sable Point Lighthouse, lumber town and the Civilian Conversation Corps camp.

