Bear with 3 cubs euthanized after being shot by poacher

BRANCH COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities say a bear with three cubs was shot by a poacher in northern Michigan.
Officers from the Department of Natural Resources found the bear Thursday in a creek in Oceana County’s Branch Township.
The bear was struggling and was euthanized while the cubs were in a tree.
The DNR got a tip from someone who called a poaching hotline. The bear probably was shot a few days earlier. The cubs were taken to a wildlife specialist.
Anyone with information can call or text (800) 292-7800.
