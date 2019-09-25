The United Auto Workers' strike against General Motors is inching closer to the two-week mark.

Wednesday morning, the UAW will get a boost from a big political name: Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Sanders plans to make General Motors "feel the burn" when he joins the picket line in Detroit. He plans on marches in front of the GM plant alongside strikers to show his support in the efforts towards change.

Throughout his campaign, Sanders has supported workers on strike and has urged his supporters to do the same.

This strike is already the longest nationwide walkout at GM since 1970 and no clear end in sight. Progress has been made in negotiations, however bargainers are haggling about wages and profit sharing, new product for factories that GM wants to close, a faster route to full wages for new hires, and use of temporary workers.

Consumers this week will start to see fewer trucks, SUVs and cars on dealer lots. Cox Automotive said that GM had stocked up before the strike with a 77-day supply of vehicles.

Workers also will feel pressure. They got their last GM paycheck last week and will have to start living on $250 per week in strike pay starting this week.

