LANSING, Mich. — New legislation has been introduced that would exempt low level nicotine-flavored vaping products from Governor Gretchen Whitmer's flavored vaping ban.

State Rep. Steve Johnson is behind House Bill 5109 and says the government shouldn't be making "sweeping decisions" that would take smoking alternatives off the market for adults.

“The governor’s recent directions to her department regarding flavored e-cigarettes goes too far and needs to be limited in ensuring those who want to quit smoking still have options while protecting minors," Johnson said in a release about the bill.

House Bill 5019 protects flavored vapes with a 2% nicotine level and lower. Europe has the same nicotine regulation and has not had the same youth vaping issues the United States has seen in recent months.

Gov. Whitmer released the emergency rules banning flavored nicotine vaping products two weeks ago, giving retailers and resellers -- including online sellers -- 14 days to comply with the ban.

Michigan was the first state in the nation to enact such a ban, then the White House followed and called for similar action by the FDA.

The ban was in response to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services finding of a public health emergency created by skyrocketing levels of youth vaping. From 2017 to 2018, e-cigarette use spiked 78% among high school students and 48% among middle school students.

“We need to work together in Lansing to provide thoughtful public policy that helps all of Michigan’s residents,” said Johnson. “I hope both parties can come together and do what’s best for our youth, our small business owners, and those who are struggling to quit smoking.”

House Bill 5019 has been referred to the House Regulatory Reform Committee for further consideration.

