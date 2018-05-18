WASHINGTON - Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette was at the White House with President Trump Vice President Pence, Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez, and Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill for a discussion on the future of criminal justice reform.

Schuette was one member of the panel. During his remarks, he talked about the need to make it easier for prisoners to re-enter society.

"Cutting recidivism helps everyone and Michigan has a strong record of prison initiatives that work," said Schuette.

Schuette has focused on crime prevention during his tenure as attorney general with his OK2SAY student safety initiative and standing up for urban areas where crime has affected the communities. He has also supported Michigan's Swift and Sure program, which helps high-risk offenders succeed on probation.

In representing Michigan, the attorney general highlighted the state's reduction in the prison population and the closing of a number of prisons.

