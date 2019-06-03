WALKER, Mich. — Bissell will be expanding its headquarters in the City of Walker, adding 100 new jobs.

The Right Place, Inc., the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the City of Walker and Bissell Inc. collaborated for the expansion. Bissell considered moving the jobs out of state but decided to keep them in West Michigan because of the collaboration effort.

“For over 100 years, Bissell has been an excellent business partner in the West Michigan community,” said Mayor Gary Carey, City of Walker. “We’re pleased to see them continue their growth in The City of Walker, and we’re proud to be the community Bissell calls home."

The group said Bissell plans to invest $10 million into the new Walker location. This will be a 25,000 square foot expansion that will be used for office space.

Bissell currently employees 490 people in the West Michigan community.

