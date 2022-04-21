WATCH LIVE: Patrick Lyoya march underway in Lansing

The goal is to shine a spotlight on what they call injustice after a Grand Rapids police officer shot and killed 26-year-old Lyoya earlier this month.

LANSING, Mich. — The fight for justice in the death of Patrick Lyoya has made its way to the State Capitol.

The Lyoya family, alongside civil rights attorney Ben Crump, are joining forces with The Black Lives Matter chapter of Lansing to march on Thursday to the steps of the State Capitol to demand justice.

They will march for about a mile and a half down Michigan Avenue in Lansing and stop at the steps of the State Capitol. Once there, the family and Crump will speak along with many others.

Sean Holland, the co-leader of Black Lives Matter-Lansing, has a calling on state leaders for three things following the march.

"Number one, [the officer's name] be released," said Holland. "Number two would be fired and arrested. And lastly, he would be tried and prosecuted under the full extent of the law for the murder and execution of Patrick Lyoya."

The officer, who authorities have not publicly identified despite requests by 13 ON YOUR SIDE to do so, has not been charged with any crime.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the fatal shooting and will hand over their findings to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review.

