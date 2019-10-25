GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Bob Ross once said, "There's nothing wrong with having a tree as a friend," and with a new virtual race from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, we can help plant even more friends.

Michigan's first-ever Happy Little 5K/Run for the Trees virtual race is set for April 17-26, 2020. No matter how you reach the finish line — run, walk or bike — you pick the pace and the place, anywhere in Michigan's great outdoors.

The race is in conjunction with the DNR's Happy Little Trees program, which helps state park campgrounds recover from invasive forest pests and diseases that damage or kill trees.

The DNR says you must complete your 5K within the 10-day window that encompasses two full weekends, plus Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 24).

Registration opens on Jan. 1, 2020, and will be capped at 1,000 participants. Every participant will receive a Happy Little T-shirt, a commemorative bib number and a finisher's medal. All race proceeds will support tree-planting efforts at state parks throughout Michigan.

To get more information on the race, click here. For more information on the Happy Little Trees program, click here.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.