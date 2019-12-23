HONOR, Mich. — Authorities have confirmed that a body found in northwestern Michigan is of a 47-year-old Detroit-area woman who was reported missing in October.

The Benzie County sheriff’s office says a medical examiner didn’t immediately determine a cause of death for Adrienne Quintal, but investigators don’t suspect foul play.

Relatives found her body Saturday in a flooded area on the family’s property near the village of Honor.

The Southfield woman called a friend Oct. 17 and said she had been in a shootout with two men.

Police found no signs that someone had been wounded but believe shots were fired from inside the cabin.

Related stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.