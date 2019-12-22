HONOR, Mich. — A body has been found near a cabin in northwestern Michigan where a 47-year-old Detroit-area woman reportedly went missing in October.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that the family of Adrienne Quintal called Benzie County authorities about 1:30 p.m. Saturday to report finding the body in a flooded area on the family’s property near Honor.
An autopsy is planned to identify the body and determine a cause of death.
Quintal called a friend Oct. 17 and said she had been in a shootout with two men near the family’s cabin. Authorities found the Southfield woman's vehicle, purse, cellphone and a gun.
More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Collaboration key to assembling Native American photo trove
- Police: 13 people shot at house party in Chicago
- Kalamazoo Police searching for armed robbery suspect
RELATED VIDEO:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.