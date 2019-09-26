ELBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The body of a Hesperia man that went missing earlier this week has been located, authorities in Oceana County report.

According to a release, the 59-year-old Lloyd Gauld's body was found on Wednesday, just before 12:15 p.m. just 100 yards away from his vehicle, which was parked on a Federal Forest trail road in Elbridge Township.

Gauld was reported missing on Tuesday, Sept. 25. after he hadn't been seen since Monday. Friends told authorities they believe he was headed out into the woods to put up a new tree stand for bow hunting season.

His vehicle was located by friends but it wasn't until deputies started a search that his body was found. There is no foul play suspected and authorities believe Gauld had some kind of medical emergency while putting up his tree stand.

