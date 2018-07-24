ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Rescue crews couldn't find the body of Michael Scott in the St. Joseph River, but some bow fishermen may have.

Berrien County deputies say at 10:27 p.m. Monday they got a call that those fishermen found a body near the Jasper Dairy boat ramp. They had been using high-powered lights designed to look deep into the water for fish.

The Sheriff's Marine Division were led to an area 200 yards south of the ramp where the body was partially visible from above the water, in a "tangle of trees and debris," according to a release.

The body is believed to belong to Scott, but it is being taken to West Michigan University in Kalamazoo where an autopsy will confirm the identity of the deceased person and how that person died.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Scott's family.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2018 WZZM